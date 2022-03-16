Free Libraries Network is turning people into readers

Tucked away in a labyrinth of narrow streets crammed with buildings not far from the sprawling Madiwala lake in Bangalore is a tiny front yard where about a dozen children have gathered for some afternoon activity. They take turns to disappear behind a door, slip on a red clown nose attached by a string and then come back to face the others—a little game whose objective is to get over the shyness of standing before a gathering by slowly looking at each person in the eyes. There’s a lot of clapping and laughing. Clearly, it’s fun and these children—all members of the Haadibadi community library—are enjoying themselves.

It will probably be the last weekend activity before the kids get busy with their annual school exams, says Geetha M, co-founder of Haadibadi (pronounced Haa-dhi-ba-dhi and meaning ‘by the wayside’ in Kannada), a collective engaged in streetplays and theatre. But the library will still be open to them.

“If somebody wants to come, sit and read or needs help with homework or preparing for their exams, we'll be there,” she says. The regulars are mostly children from the neighbouring streets who go to local primary schools but most of whom hadn’t used a library before. “The idea is to introduce them to the concept of a library and access books so that maybe slowly they would explore libraries beyond,” says her partner Ravikiran Rajendran, 32, who grew up in this locality called Roopena Agrahara.

Two decades ago, it was an open neighbourhood with tamarind trees and grounds to play but now residential buildings have come up cheek by jowl, given there is an industrial area adjoining it. So children, especially girls, don’t have many outlets for play or other activities, he explains. “Now, space has shrunk, which is why we have more girls coming in than boys,” says Rajendran. At the library, there are read-aloud sessions to get the children started, periodic workshops and even video and movie screenings. “That kind of welcoming space for those who come from families where nobody else in the house is reading is also important,” says Geetha.