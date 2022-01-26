Electric vehicles rush to get the range versus time chemistry right

On a recent weekday, autorickshaw driver N Palani drove into a charging station in Bangalore’s Cubbon Park well past his usual lunchtime. He hooked up the vehicle’s charging cord to a socket and hurried off to a nearby restaurant and thereafter to run a personal errand.

When he returned an hour later, he still had a lot of time on his hands. His electric autorickshaw takes about four hours for a full charge—which gives him a range of 100 km. At roughly Rs 50 for a full-charge, the economics of going electric—compared to LPG or CNG—is clearly unbeatable, he says. But his problem is with the couple of hours he wastes every afternoon waiting for his battery to charge. “They should shorten charging time to one or two hours, or give us a range of 200 km,” he suggests. It’s the classic trade-off—range versus charging time. Even as Palani waits out his daily afternoon top-up, there’s quite a bit of activity towards cracking that puzzle.

Just skim through the news on electric vehicles (EVs) in India of late and you’ll find several companies, including start-ups, in the race to cut down charging time. Full charge in 15 minutes? Are we there yet?

Before we address that question, a peek at the broader picture that’s driving all this—EVs have been catching on in the country, more so in the past year. Over 5,000 electric two-wheelers were sold every week since June 2021 when subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme were redesigned, according to a government statement. In 2021, a total of 1.4 lakh EVs—including about 20,000 three-wheelers and 580 four-wheelers— were incentivised under the FAME scheme.