Elections or not, Assam’s Sattras are a political hotspot

Bordowa is a small village located some 18 kilometres north-west of Assam’s bustling and chaotic town of Nagaon.

With its modest houses, sprawling courtyard surrounded with betel nut trees and leisurely pace of life, Bordowa is indiscernible from any other ordinary Assam village for the uninitiated.

This ordinary-looking village has been the cynosure of political parties this election season that ended on April 6 with three-phase polling in Assam.

On February 25, a day before the announcement of election schedule, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dashed to the village to launch a beautification project worth around ₹180 crore.