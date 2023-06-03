Echoes of trauma: The emotional aftermath of a devastating train accident

Anubhav Das, a PhD scholar in Geology and Climate Studies at Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, was travelling from Shalimar (West Bengal) to Cuttack (Odisha) — his hometown — after conducting field research in the Sundarban Mangrove Forest. He had boarded the Coromandel Express at around 3.20 pm, blissfully unaware of the impending tragedy that awaited the train that he was travelling in.

Around 6.30 pm, a loud bang jolted the passengers, marking the beginning of a nightmarish sequence of events. Initially shrugging it off as a minor incident, Das and his fellow passengers soon discovered the magnitude of the accident. The Coromandel Express had derailed and collided with the coaches of a goods train. To his astonishment, he also learned that the last three coaches of the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, travelling in the opposite direction, had met the same fate.

Moving toward the front of the train, Das witnessed the shocking sight of the mangled Coromandel Express. Coaches were toppled over each other. “It resembled a war-torn area,” Das tells The Federal over the phone from Cuttack. The scene was filled with blood, severed limbs, and unrecognisable bodies. “As far as the eye could see, lifeless bodies lay scattered amidst pools of blood and torn garments,” he recollects. Among the grim tableau were headless figures, limbless forms, and individuals whose limbs dangled precariously, threatening to detach completely.

The chaos was such that identifying faces became an impossible task, as they were smudged with a macabre mixture of blood and dust. The train tracks, once a symbol of connectivity, had been ruthlessly dismantled, while live wires hung perilously at a low height. “It was a truly petrifying sight, but amidst the terror, we rallied together, doing whatever we could to provide aid and support,” says Das.