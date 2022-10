In the third grade, when I was a student at the all-girls Sevvom Shaban School in Tehran’s Arayshahr in the 1980s, I had a best friend named Mahsa. Every day after school, Mahsa and I used to do our homework together and then we would play music and dance to our favourite Andy and Koros songs. One day after school, Mahsa didn’t turn up at our house and didn’t come to school the next day. She already had a broken leg at this time and we were concerned about her. We......