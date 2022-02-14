Covid hit our kids the worst. The damage is more than just psychological

Two-year-old Anu spoke like any normal child her age would do—two to three words at a time, sometimes stringing them into phrases, clearly and loudly. When Covid-19 struck, her family was one of the first to step off the Vande Bharat flights in May 2020. The quarantine protocol then required 28 days of isolation in their house in Kerala’s Trichur. When a family member tested positive, that was extended to another month. Anu’s folks continued to self-isolate, fearing irked neighbours may turn hostile. In effect, the family had minimal contact with the outside world for almost six months. Today, Anu has lost control over her speech. She refuses eye contact, gets agitated in the presence of strangers and has zero facial expressions. Anu is not autistic, but is showing many signs of autism.

Fourteen-year-old Ben was brought to a paediatrician in Trivandrum for insomnia, anger outbursts, irritability and the resultant tardiness in attending virtual school. Gradually, he opened up. The boy was devastated by the sudden financial crisis that rocked his peaceful home. Seeing his unemployed father turn into an alcoholic was too much. After a few sessions, he confessed that he had started drinking too. The situation spiralled out of control so quickly that today, Ben is being treated for substance abuse and depression.

In a preliminary study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode and the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishat (KSSP) among children in the 6-18 year age group after the lockdowns were partly lifted, parents reported weight gain in 48.5 per cent children and reduced physical activity in 36 per cent of them. As many as 45 per cent had changes in sleep pattern and 39 per cent reported changes in appetite. Around 15 per cent children had reported symptoms of eye strain such as watering, eye pain and headache etc.

Although the study could not be published because the pandemic protocol wrought severe restrictions on data collection and size sampling, the implications are loud and clear—our children need help.