‘CM was the real target’: Kerala top bureaucrat named in gold smuggling case in new book

Former principal secretary to the Kerala chief minister, M Sivasankar, spoke exclusively with The Federal about his new book, incarceration, 'media trial' and why he fears people will forget the ‘injustice’ meted out to him.

“Before Memory Fades. There is no book better titled than Fali S Nariman’s autobiography to read when you are in the custody of law enforcement agencies,” M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, writes in the last chapter of his new book.

While arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 28, 2020–the same day his anticipatory bail was rejected by the high court–Sivasankar says he was not prepared to be taken into custody, especially with no book on him. A self-confessed avid reader, the next day, still in custody at the ED’s office in Kochi, Sivasankar borrowed Fali S Nariman’s autobiography from his lawyer S Rajeev. Across 98 days of prison life, Sivasankar claims he read 128 books. “Reading books and listening to the life stories of fellow prisoners saved me from going insane,” Sivasankar tells The Federal, recollecting the days of his interrogation, arrest and prison life.

The real target

Sivasankar’s book is a detailed account of his side of the story related to all the offences he is being accused of–gold smuggling, dollar smuggling, allegations of corruption and bribery in a housing scheme of Life Mission project of Kerala government and even over the distribution of dates by the UAE Consulate.