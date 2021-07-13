BJP’s mission Northeast: How it started vs where it’s going

Modi is a “terrorist” and “blood of Muslims flows through water pipes in Gujarat”—Himanta Biswa Sarma, 2014

How enormously blessed I feel Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for your faith in me.—Himanta Biswa Sarma, 2021

If you are a social media regular, you are probably familiar with the numerous memes of “how it started...how it ended”. The idea is to show the passage of time in a particular journey, similar to the before-and-after format, ending with a twist—sometimes the end result being completely different from the initial goal.

Newly anointed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s political journey could be summed up in a similar meme, just that all this is far from a funny internet trend for a region which seems to be fast shifting its goal post from enthnic nationalism to Hindutva-centric politics.