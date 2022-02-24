Bengaluru makes an attempt to explain letters used in its Singapura

There are many Singapuras in India as well as abroad. But how many of us know that there was a Singapura in Bengaluru, 17 km from today’s Majestic and three km from the Yelahanka bus stand. The earliest map of Singapura dating back to 1915 CE shows the village had two lakes, one pond, eight wells, three water holes and five hillocks. The revenue village had a perimeter of seven km and an area of 3.3 sq km (815 acres). The population data from the first Mysore state Census in 1871 CE shows Singapura had 34 homes with 60 men and 73 women. But the same area is home to more than 40,000 people today.

Like many metros, urbanisation in the name of development in Bengaluru has led to destruction of many of its inscription stones, one of the main sources of history of a place and its people. However, since the launch of ‘Inscription Stones of Bangalore’, a citizen activism project to raise awareness among people and protect ancient inscription stones in 2017, things have changed. The team, led by PL Udaya Kumar, with the support of the Mythic Society, has preserved more than 200 inscription stones in Bengaluru and its surrounding areas so far.

The story, however, doesn’t end with preservation. The Mythic Society Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation Project uses advanced technologies such as mapping, 3D scanning and optical character recognition to restore those inscription stones. The team, supported by a panel of epigraphists, then studies the highly accurate 3D digital model of an inscription developed from digital 3D scans and deciphers the text of the inscription. The team conducts awareness lectures based on their findings.