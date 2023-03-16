Beaten, tortured, jailed: Why Tenzin Tsundue can’t stop writing and speaking of a Free Tibet

“When I was born, my mother said, ‘you are a refugee’.
Our tent on the roadside smoked in the snow… “
Tenzin Tshundue, who was born to a Tibetan couple who worked on India’s border roads in Manali in 1975, wrote thus in his poem ‘Refugee’.
Growing up in a tiny rented house far from his Himalayan country, Tenzin first experienced the crisis of identity when he was sent to a nearby school. He felt that he was ‘neither here nor there’. The realisation of a refugee, however, helped. It was from this sense of vacuum that he picked up the alphabets of freedom. Tenzin took a pledge to liberate Tibet, his country, from the Chinese occupation, when he was barely 11 years old.
