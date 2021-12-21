AFSPA: How the clock turned 24 years back in Nagaland

At 77, former Nagaland chief minister KL Chishi has almost lost count of the number of times his home state has erupted into flames in the past several decades. The protests raging today and in the past on the streets of the state had varying triggers. But the fuel has been almost always familiar -- atrocities against civilians by the Indian armed forces. Of course, the outcome of these protests too have been familiar -- a few words of condemnation by the central government and a handful of promises that were never kept.

The massive rallies and shrill sloganeering against Indian security forces that the state is witnessing again this winter are a throwback to the turbulent past that many thought Nagaland had left behind in 1997 (when the Naga peace process started with a ceasefire agreement between the NSCN-IM and central government).

The last such massive outburst against the Indian army in the state was in the mid-90s in the aftermath of a series of major incidents of atrocities against civilians between 1994 and 1995, recalled Chishi.

He was referring to the incidents of shootings, arsons and rape by security forces in Mokokchung, Kohima and Akuloto that drew countrywide condemnation.