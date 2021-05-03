A year on, pandemic has widened the gender gap in India and how

Sonia David, 26, a psychology lecturer working in a private school in Bengaluru, lost her job in April 2020 soon after India announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. She is also doing her PhD at Jain University, Bengaluru.

However, her enthusiasm for work or research is not shared by many in her family and social circles. They ask why study more when, they presume, all she would do is get married and manage home as most other women.

But defying the patriarchal notions prevalent in her family and work circles, Sonia is determined to complete her PhD. On the career front, she’s turned into an entrepreneur and started her own counseling firm Mindful Mesmerisms with three other women partners.

But it seems, according to her, patriarchy is everywhere. For instance, as a woman in India, she feels everyone goes by their physical appearance and not by talent. She also points out that she was among many women who lost their jobs during the pandemic as against men who retained theirs.