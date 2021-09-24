A Swiss followed a hippy trail to India 50 yrs ago – and he is still here

In 1971, artist Christian Uhlmann left Switzerland in a minivan along with six of his hippy friends for India. It was via Greece, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan that the group reached India, crossing the historic Wagah (Attari) border.

[caption id="attachment_264491" align="aligncenter" width="910"] As Christian Uhlmann drives, a friend in the group plays guitar.[/caption]

It was an eventful trip, interrupted often, as the minibus broke down several times. As the journey marks its 50th anniversary this year, many who embarked on the trip with Uhlmann -- a mix of artists, musicians and activists -- are no longer around. Today, what Christian Uhlmann keeps with him is a set of postcards collected from Switzerland to India and a couple of sepia-toned photographs.

[caption id="attachment_264494" align="aligncenter" width="910"] Uhlmann (second from left, the one who is lying down) checking the front tyre of the minibus, when it broke down in Greece.[/caption]