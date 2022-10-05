How a school in a remote Tribal Telangana village offers a lesson in getting kids to school

It’s a school with a clean kitchen shed, a huge RO water filter, a kitchen garden with a rich variety of healthy leafy vegetables. There are separate clean washrooms for boys and girls with hand wash to ensure good hygiene standards. The power supply inside the well-maintained school building is regular.

Inside the classrooms, the 64 enrolled students sport uniforms with badges and neatly polished shoes. On the walls of the classrooms, the teaching and learning material prepared by the students is pasted. The daily attendance hovers roughly around 98......