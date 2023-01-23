A museum where palm leaves tell the tale of ancient kingdoms

How do you create a museum with palm leaves alone - mostly of the same size and texture, illegible to the layman? It took a while for museologist-bureaucrat Venu Vasudevan to find an answer to the questifon. Even though the contents on the engraved palm leaves differed, their physical features remained the same. A mechanical display of the manuscripts would not make sense. He soon realised that the key was to create excitement and wonder from the contents of the palm leaves rather than the objects themselves. With a team of creative people, Venu went ahead.

In 2019, a team started transliteration of the ancient palm leaf manuscripts. Another team worked on the design and other aspects of the proposed museum. Despite Covid-induced lockdown playing hide-and-seek, the team could finish the work on time. The one-of-a-kind Palm Leaf Manuscript Museum was opened to the public at Central Archives in Thiruvananthapuram three weeks ago.

The museum presents a selection of manuscripts from the Central Archives, which houses one of the biggest collections of palm leaf manuscripts in the world. “There are galleries which outline the evolution of writing and the emergence of the Malayalam script from olden systems such as Vattezhuthu and Kolezhuthu. Through the eight thematic galleries, the visitor gets a glimpse of the complex administrative systems of land management, the path-breaking proclamations of the Travancore royals, international negotiations and agreements and documents that have become historical milestones,” said Venu Vasudevan, who is additional chief secretary (archives and museums) to the government of Kerala.