A month on, Assam’s displaced families stuck in squalid ‘exile’

In a damp corner inside a shack, a moldy plate lies covered in flies. Because most nights, Hanif Ali, father of two girls, is too tired to either finish his plate of food or wash it after loading and unloading goods trucks the whole day.

The guilt of wasting food doesn’t let him sleep. “I often wake up at night. My stomach is in a knot and my heart in my throat,” he says. “My children don’t have enough to eat back home. How do I eat?”

Ali last saw his two daughters—the elder is five years old and the younger barely seven months—nearly a fortnight ago when he left them behind at a camp in Dhalpur in Assam’s Darrang district. He then came to Kharupetia town, around 40km away, in search of work. His other family members—wife, parents and two sisters—are still living in a makeshift hovel they cobbled up after their home was demolished in an eviction drive to clear government land in September.

The 30-year-old lived in Dhalpur, a cluster of villages on a Brahmaputra char (sandbar) in the Sipajhar area, making a living selling vegetables grown by his father on three bighas of land. Ali would then take them to Guwahati, around 65 km away, and sell them in the Gandhi Basti market. Before his father, Ali’s maternal grandfather used to grow vegetables on that patch of land. Like Ali’s nana, most of these families of Bengali-origin Muslims migrated to Dhalpur from other chars of Assam after their land was lost to erosion. They claim to be living in the area since the 1970s, cultivating the char land.