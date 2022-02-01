A Mahakavi from Sri Lanka who infused social consciousness in Tamil poetry

“The nature of my present work is such that I think no apology is needed for offering it to the public. I claim it to be unique, at least as far as Jaffna is concerned; for without following the beaten track of composing lyrics on personal, religious or dramatic themes which have had at any rate, a portion of their share of attention at far worthier hands than mine, and in spite of the thought that praising God is the noblest use to which the poetic genius can be put, my muse has preferred to sing on subjects of moral and general utility, the verses which can be used irrespective of creed...”

So reads the preface of Geetha Rasamanjari, a 1901 poetry collection penned by TA Turaiyappapillai. Like Subramania Bharathi (1882 -1921) in Tamil Nadu, Turaiyappapillai (1872 - 1929) is considered a forerunner of modern Tamil literature in Sri Lanka.

Quoting this passage in his 1987 article, ‘A Century of Tamil Poetry in Sri Lanka: An Introductory Note’, published in the Journal of South Asian Literature, well-known academic K Kailasapathy says the real breakthrough for Sri Lankan Tamil poetry came in the mid-1950s when a band of young poets such as Mahakavi, AN Kandasamy, R Murugaiyan and Sillaiyar Selvaraj, introduced into their poetry the concept of social consciousness with a sense of urgency and passion which has since remained the main trait of Tamil poetry.

Of the poets mentioned by Kailasapathy, it was Mahakavi who could be considered the real inheritor of Turaiyappapillai's legacy. On his part, Mahakavi urged the poets, especially the younger ones, to write about “difficulties, hard work, poverty and greatness of humanity rather than only singing paeans to nature, forest, sea, clouds and breeze–all things normally considered as main elements of poetry”.