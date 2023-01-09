A journey from the necropolis of Gujarat’s Juna Khatiya to pre-Harappan era

Having flourished in the northwestern part of the Indian subcontinent during the third millennium BCE, the Indus Valley Civilisation (aka Harappan Civilisation) has been divided into three phases – pre-Harappan (3300-2500 BCE), mature Harappan (2600-1900 BCE) and late Harappan (1900-1300 BCE). Even though scholars have studied in detail the urban and the late-Harappan phases, there are not enough studies conducted on the early Harappan period. However, a set of new evidence in the form of burials and artefacts from Juna Khatiya, a remote village in the Kachchh district of Gujarat, opens a window to the pre-Harappan era.

Archaeologists have excavated early Harappan burials, ceramics and other artefacts from various sites in India, but the burial site in Juna Khatiya, scholars believe, is probably the biggest cemetery belonging to the early Harappan period excavated so far.

Interestingly, the excavation conducted in Juna Khatiya was accidental. In 2016, a team of archaeologists from University of Kerala was surveying some excavated sites in the Kachchh district, to know more about the architectural features and nature of ceramics and other artefacts. A village head who came to see the process of excavation informed the team about a nearby site where he had seen many potsherds and cave-like structures underground.