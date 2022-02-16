A 60-hour journey to ancient Greek records to understand the Indian Ocean

The Indian Ocean, bounded by Asia to the north, Africa to the west and Australia to the east, has been a site of human interaction for several millennia. The interactions have enabled the development of an interactive high-seas trade between many different regions spreading across the globe. But most records of the ancient trade and connections such as the Periplus Maris Erythraei (The Periplus of the Erythraean Sea), Muziris Papyrus and Topographia Christiana are in Greek. While translations exist, a lot they say, is lost in translation.

Scholars feel, translations notwithstanding, knowing the grammar and acquiring the skills of reading in Greek will help one understand those classical texts better.

A basic knowledge in Greek, according to them, is required for those who want to study more about ancient India and its maritime interactions. Keeping this in mind, the Centre for Indian Ocean Studies of Tamil University, Thanjavur, has started an online course to read classical texts related to India for research scholars and teachers. Titled Classical Greek Texts for Indian History, the tutor of the course is Federico de Romanis, scholar and author of many papers and books including The Indo-Roman Pepper Trade and Muziris Papyrus and Crossings: Early Mediterranean Contacts with India.