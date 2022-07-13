4 women’s wait for justice as cops accused of rape roam scot-free for 11 years

Sathya* was 25 years old and three months pregnant when she and three other women were bundled into a police van and raped deep inside a eucalyptus grove where no one could hear their screams. Burly cops pinned them down on the ground and stared into their eyes menacingly as they raped the Irular tribal women, one by one. Speaking to The Federal, 11 years after the incident, Sathya says she remembers every bit of it, only “the criminal justice system has long forgotten us”.

It was around 3 pm on November 22, 2011,......