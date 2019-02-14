Pending cases in Kerala’s family courts mount to frustrating heights

In 2018, Beena (name changed), a typist in the Kerala Police department, realised that her 15-year-long marriage was emotionally dead and be...
Read More
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Win Games Ad

The deep chasm dug up by Assam govt’s eviction drive

On September 24, the villagers of Dhalpur 3 in Assam's Darrang district gathered around a pile of broken tin roofs and wooden beams, and prayed hard between sobs. Until a day ago, a mosque stood at the spot. On September 23, police and district administration officials arrived in huge numbers along with JCBs (earthmovers) as part of an ongoing evic...

A Swiss followed a hippy trail to India 50 yrs ago – and he is still here

In 1971, artist Christian Uhlmann left Switzerland in a minivan along with six of his hippy friends for India. It was via Greece, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan that the group reached India, crossing the historic Wagah (Attari) border. It was an eventful trip, interrupted often, as the minibus broke down several times. As...

60 yrs on, how Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad is igniting young minds

In the early 1990s, the chatter in the remotest villages in Hindi-speaking Bihar and Madhya Pradesh was interspersed with an unusual slogan - ‘Ernakulam jee uthega desh ke har gaon me’. The inspiration behind the slogan had come all the way from a literacy movement engineered by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) in 1988-89. The rallyin...

How the Event Horizon Telescope is shining light on black holes

Early this July, a team of radio astronomers located a supermassive black hole, 55 million times as massive as the sun, in a neighbouring galaxy Centaurus A, 165000 light years away. (One light year is the distance covered travelling at a speed of light, that is, 300000 km per sec.) The findings published in the journal Nature Astronomy show the ex...

‘Right to Sit’: What is standing in the workers’ way

For the past 15 years, Mansoor Khan has spent his work hours literally on his toes, stealing a moment or two, sitting on his haunches, hiding from the prying eyes of his manager at a textile showroom in Coimbatore. By the time his shift gets over, Khan says, he struggles to drag his aching body home. And he is just 35. “After standing constantly...

TOP 5 FOR THE DAY

Faultlines

faultlines

...

VIDEOS

Continue to the category
Continue to the category

Schools shut, tribal kids led into child marriage

Lockdowns in the wake of the Covid-19 contagion have led to a spurt in school dropouts, child labour, child marriages and teenage pregnancies among impoverished communities of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Why Periyar and his ideals still matter in Tamil Nadu

EV Ramasamy Naicker, who was better known as Periyar and celebrates his birthday on September 17, was an enigma of sorts.

As Erode turns 150, a walk through the city’s rich heritage

Apart from its violent history of wars, there is a lot to discover about Erode, literally etched in stone.

Kishtwar cloudburst: ‘If only there was mobile connectivity, could’ve saved lives’

A foul smell chases you the moment you set foot in the remote Honzar hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Villagers say this terrible smell emanates from the rotting bodies and decaying carcasses buried under the mud and sludge following a cloudburst that hit the hilly region in July this year. In the deluge that could well be called...

How Majuli is teetering on the edge, one wave at a time

Majuli island is a source of constant suffering for its inhabitants. Soil erosion and poor connectivity make everyday life an existential battle for residents.

Are COVID-19 vaccines working? Here’s what no one is telling you

On December 8, 2020, 91-year-old Margaret Keenan, a grandmother in the UK, received the first Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme. Within 10 months, on September 10, 2021, about 233 crore people worldwide, or about 29.9% of the world's population, were administered both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Global studies clearly show that...

Remembering Nakulan: A poet-writer, his free verse and an imagined lover

If you feel a void in your heart, you will feel Nakulan’s words. They can fill that emptiness through his novels and poems.

Grandmoms armed with drumsticks fight malnutrition in Chhattisgarh

With the help of UNICEF, the Chhattisgarh government launched ‘Bapi Na Uwat’, meaning grandmother’s wisdom, wherein the services of grandmothers are utilised to improve nutrition among children and lactating mothers.

Why property rights for women rile up men in ‘progressive’ Northeast

It is not about tribal women marrying non-tribal men but about the inability to accept that women will acquire property, have economic rights.

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections—what we know and what we don’t

Vaccine breakthrough infections are infections in fully vaccinated individuals. For COVID-19, vaccine breakthrough infections are defined as infections occurring in individuals, after 14 days of the second dose of approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Rolling Stone mag cover and the art of appropriation

“All cultures learn from each other. The problem is that if the Beatles tell me that they learned everything they know from Blind Willie, I want to know why Blind Willie is still running an elevator in Jackson, Mississippi?” ― Amiri Baraka, poet-playwright Cultural appropriation, as they say, can be a little tricky to understand. It’s not alw...

Everyone is burned out. ‘But work can’t stop, can it?’

Anger, exhaustion and helplessness. Maria Teronpi (name changed on request) felt all this and more working nonstop for hours, days and months at a reputed hospital in Noida during the second wave that unleashed unprecedented devastation across the country. The 29-year-old nurse says she was already overworked since the outbreak of the pandemic i...

Govt’s coal push contradicts clean energy pledge, lays bare dark underbelly

As India’s energy mix is heavily tipped towards coal-based thermal power, coal producing eastern and central states continue to stick to the so-called dirty energy.

Why Tamil Nadu is pushing for palm cultivation

The palm tree is a wonderful gift to humanity as a whole, said the Tamil Nadu agriculture budget, giving its thrust to its cultivation.

Assam’s transit camps: ‘A jail is a jail is a jail’

Apart from shifting outside jails, the detention centres for illegal immigrants in Assam have been required by the courts to be equipped with basic facilities like electricity, water and hygiene.

Remembering Rajendra Chola I, greater of the greats

With the help of his three sons, Rajendra Chola was able to spread his kingdom far and wide across India and even across the seas.

Facing the fear: ‘It’s over, the Talibs have arrived in Kabul’

The word was out that the Taliban had arrived inside the capital. People outside started running in all directions. It was complete chaos.

This Kerala village school was once a playground of hockey dreams

If there was one place where young poor girls could dream of playing hockey in Kerala, it’s the SNDP school in Pathanamthitta district’s Malayalapuzha.

How rural women in J&K discovered the sweet scent of self-reliance

Back in 2016, Tilak Raj Brat, a farmer in Sirah village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, was fed up with the menace of monkeys. Every time he and other farmers grew maize, wheat or rice, the monkeys would eat them up or destroy them. That is when scientists from Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative ...

Telangana’s Ramappa temple, a marvel heritage in distress

Built in 1213 AD by the Kakatiya kings, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa temple was only recently accorded the UNESCO world heritage monument tag.
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Choco-pie Ad
  • Win Games Ad
© 2019 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.
Open COVID-19 STATS