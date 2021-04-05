AIADMK alleges cash distribution by DMK, urges EC to scrap polls in 5 seats

Party cries ‘murder of democracy’ over use of money power in constituencies of Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Durai Murugan, KN Nehru and EV Velu

The ruling AIADMK on Monday (April 5) requested the Election Commission of India to cancel elections in five constituencies of Tamil Nadu, alleging distribution of money by the DMK to voters.

The five high-profile constituencies are: Kolathur, Chepauk-Triplicane, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy (West).

DMK chief M.K. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, his son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Triplicane, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan in Katpadi, KN Nehru from Trichy (West) and EV Velu is the DMK candidate from Tiruvannamalai.

AIADMK spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel, who is also joint secretary of AIADMK’s advocates’ wing, in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo alleged Durga Stalin, Stalin’s wife, had organized payment of ₹10,000 to women’s self-help groups for campaigning in favour of her husband in Kolathur.

Jayakumar, AIADMK’s candidate for Royapuram, accused the DMK of having faith only in “money power” instead of in democracy.

Jayakumar alleged the DMK was using “scientific methods” to distribute money. “In these five constituencies, the DMK has used scientific methods — they are using Google Pay, after getting the number of voters,” he alleged.

The allegations of money distribution have come thick and fast in run-up to the elections. On Saturday (April 3), PTI reported 14 BJP workers were arrested for allegedly distributing cash to voters in two areas in Coimbatore on Saturday, police said. A sum of Rs 46,000 was seized from them and six two-wheelers were impounded, the police added.

In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held for distributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore north constituency, police said. A total of Rs 24,500 in cash was seized from their possession, they added.

Tamil Nadu, which is goes to the polls on April 6, has been witnessing a flurry of income tax raids. DMK supremo MK Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai’s residence was raided by IT officials in Chennai on Friday (April 2). Around 28 raids have taken place across Chennai, Coimbatore and Karur on DMK leaders, PTI reported. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told PTI that the raids have been conducted to check “political cash distribution” in the state.

