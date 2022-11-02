Time for Cong to decide on Rajasthan, Pilot says in fresh bid for CM’s chair

Former Rajasthan Dy CM demands action against MLAs who revolted against party, claims observer KC Venugopal has told him Congress will soon decide on ‘Rajasthan situation’

In an apparent fresh bid to replace Ashok Gehlot as the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot has said publicly that it was time “to end the climate of indecision in Rajasthan” and punish all those Congress MLAs in the state who revolted against the party.

Rajasthan goes to polls in about 13 months. “Congress is an old party with the same rules for everyone, no matter how senior. I am sure the new president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will decide (on the issue) soon,” Pilot told reporters while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. He added that party observer KC Venugopal had told him the party would soon take a decision on “the Rajasthan situation.”

Both guilty

Incidentally, Pilot is also guilty of acting against the party line. The Rajasthan fiasco began in July 2020, when Pilot, then the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, made a dash for Gehlot’s post. Twenty MLAs were whisked away to a resort near Delhi, with the message that unless Pilot was made the CM, he would break the party.

However, the support he got can at best be termed modest and his plan fell through. He was penalised for his revolt by being removed from the posts of the Deputy CM and the president of the party’s Rajasthan unit.

Then, in September this year, the then interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi tried to pacify all sides by urging the 71-year-old Gehlot to replace her as the party head. Pilot was reportedly assured that if everything went well, he would finally get the coveted Rajasthan CM’s post.

Party yet to act

However, Gehlot demanded that he handle both—the Rajasthan top job as well as the Congress’s—despite being a senior member of the party that has a “one-person-one-post” rule. His stance drew a public reproach from Rahul Gandhi, and the party held a meeting of MLAs in Rajasthan to assess whether it was time for a new Chief Minister.

In response, over 90 Gehlot loyalists defiantly stayed away and met instead at a separate session where they insisted that Gehlot should have veto rights on his replacement. They also threatened to quit unless Pilot was declared out of the running for the post.

The party issued show-cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists for “grave indiscipline,” and the very next day, Gehlot met Sonia in Delhi. He apologised profusely on behalf of his loyalists. However, the party is yet to act against Gehlot’s supporters and solve the Rajasthan impasse.

Demand for action

“Observers took the situation in Rajasthan seriously. The party has said it was indiscipline. Three MLAs got notices. There should now be action,” Pilot argued on Wednesday, speaking about the issue openly for the first time. He also pointed out that Gehlot had apologised to Sonia for the defiance of his loyalists.

Pilot’s demand is not totally unjustified. When the Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2018, the Gandhis reportedly told Pilot that he would time-share the CM’s job with the much senior Gehlot, who would get the first half of the five-year term. However, nothing came of that promise.

Observers had earlier noted that Sonia might leave the unenviable job of solving the Rajasthan riddle to Kharge. And it is indeed among the most pressing problems facing the new Congress president.

