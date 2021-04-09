After Maharashtra, Rajasthan flags concern over vaccine shortage

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 30 lakh more doses at the earliest

Days after Maharashtra raised an alarm over shortage of COVID vaccines, Rajasthan on Friday (April 9) said it has supplies that won’t last for more than two days.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 30 lakh more doses at the earliest.

“The present stock of vaccine in Rajasthan will finish in next two days. Therefore, it is requested that at least another 30 lakh doses of vaccine be provided to us immediately so that the momentum that we have built up can be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state’s tally increased by 3,526 on Thursday (April 8) to reach 3,50,317. The death toll climbed to 2,886 with 20 more fatalities.

Gehlot reviewed the situation in the state after a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged people to visit hospitals immediately if they notice any symptoms of the infection to prevent fatalities. “Despite showing symptoms, people report to hospital late, thus increasing deaths. I appeal to the common people to go to the hospital immediately and get treatment as soon they notice the symptoms,” he said.

Gehlot said that so far the rural areas of Rajasthan have remained safe, in contrast to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. “So far, the infection was mostly restricted to urban areas, but now villages too are showing rise in cases. The villages in Rajasthan are safe but we should learn a lesson Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh,” he said.

India reported 1,31,968 Covid-19 cases and 780 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am Friday. The country’s caseload included 9,79,608 active cases and 1,19,13,292 recoveries and 1,67,642 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.