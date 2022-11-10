Rajasthan school teacher changes gender to marry student

Meera, a physical education teacher at Bharatpur, went through a sex change operation after she fell in love with Kalpana Fouzdar

A Rajasthan school teacher Meera changed her gender and married her student Kalpana Fouzdar on Sunday (November 6).

Meera, a physical education teacher at Bharatpur, went through a sex change operation after she fell in love with Kalpana Fouzdar.

Meera, now Aarav Kuntal, told the reporters, “Everything is fair in love. That is why I changed my gender.”

Aarav and Kalpana met during physical education classes at school.

Aarav said he always wanted to be a boy. He fell in love with Kalpana during the time they spent together at the school playground.

“I was born a girl but always felt like a boy. I wished to undergo surgery to change my gender, had my first surgery back in December 2019,” said Aarav.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to become a male & marry a student "I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender pic.twitter.com/S70JGrprwr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022

Kalpana said she has long been in love with Aarav, would have married him even if he had not undergone the surgery.

“I loved him from the start. I would have still married him had he not undergone the sex change operation. I accompanied him for the surgery,” she said.

Kalpana and Aarav’s marriage has been accepted by their parents.