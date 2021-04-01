Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme for all its residents

Gehlot said registrations for the government's cashless treatment have begun in the state from today

Rajasthan on Thursday began the registration for an insurance scheme under which each family in the state can claim up to ₹5 lakh every year for medical expenses.

The state began the registration for Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget 2021-22.

Registrations for Rajasthan Govt’s cashless treatment for all – Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana have begun in the state from today. It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of #Rajasthan. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 1, 2021

“Rajasthan has become the first state in the country, where each family will get health insurance of ₹5 lakh each year. People can get registered and be assured of cashless treatment,” Gehlot claimed in a tweet.

He said the registrations for the government’s cashless treatment for all have begun in the state from today. It is one of our biggest health care schemes aimed at providing medical relief to all residents of Rajasthan, he said.