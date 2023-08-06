Rajasthan Heritage mayor suspended due to husband’s bribery arrest

The local self-government department said Munesh Gurjar is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected

The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar following her husband’s arrest in a bribery case related to the issuance of land deeds.

In a late-night order issued on Saturday (August 5), the local self-government department also suspended Gurjar from Ward Number 43, her corporation seat.

The mayor’s husband Sushil Gurjar and two middlemen, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday (August 4) night for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Gurjar’s home led to the recovery of ₹40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease. Similarly, ₹8 lakh cash was recovered from Narayan Singh’s house.

In the suspension order, Hridesh Kumar Sharma, Director and Special secretary of the local self-government department, said the mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

The issue came to light after police received a complaint that Sushil through his aides Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey was trying to extort ₹2 lakh from the complainant to get a lease application approved for a plot.

He was caught red-handed when officials laid a trap to catch him.

(With inputs from agencies)