Rajasthan: PM Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

This train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram, and will cover the distance in five hours and 15 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 12) via video conferencing flagged off Rajasthan’s first and the country’s 15th Vande Bharat Express train that will operate from Ajmer-Delhi .

Addressing the launch event, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of India First, Always First.

Rajasthan gets its first Vande Bharat Express today. This will significantly enhance connectivity and boost tourism. https://t.co/TqiCCHWeV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2023

“It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance, and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan,” he said.

“Fortunate to flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express in the last two months,” Modi added.

The prime minister further said that “selfish and mean politics” had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways in the past.

“Unfortunately, selfish and mean politics had always overshadowed the modernisation of the railways. Large-scale corruption neither let development happen in the railways nor did it let the railways selection process be transparent,” he said.

The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram. It will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours and 15 minutes.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi high-speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

