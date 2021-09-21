Pilot meets Rahul as Rajasthan Congress faces Punjab-like crisis

While AICC general-secretary in-charge Ajay Maken has said that the roadmap for the cabinet rejig is ready, sources say it is being deliberately delayed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Embers of dissent that sparked an overnight leadership change in Punjab, has spread to Rajasthan, another Congress-ruled state, with supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot demanding a cabinet reshuffle and the chief minister’s seat for their leader.

Reports said Pilot on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi to discuss the cabinet reshuffle that has been pending for long and the political situation in the state.

Pilot’s supporters have also demanded a leadership change akin to Punjab in Rajasthan. They argue that it is Pilot who led the party to power in the state and hence should be given a chance to be the chief minister.

“There should be a leadership change in Rajasthan too. The Congress government was formed in Rajasthan on the basis of Pilot’s hard work, in such a situation, the high command should make Pilot the chief minister of Rajasthan. If Pilot is made the chief minister, then there will be benefit in the upcoming elections as well,” former PCC general secretary Mahesh Sharma told News18.

According to reports AICC general-secretary in-charge Ajay Maken has visited the state multiple times to take the opinion of all MLAs on the demands.

While the Pilot faction has been demanding a Cabinet reshuffle and induction of Pilot loyalists in various boards and corporations of the state government, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been allegedly putting it off.

Maken on Thursday said that the Cabinet reshuffle will be announced soon and has been delayed due to the ill-health of Gehlot.

Pilot too has been assured that the Cabinet expansion will happen soon.

While several leaders expect the central leadership to put its foot down and get done with the Cabinet reshuffle the same way it changed leadership in Punjab despite resistance by the Gehlot camp, senior AICC leaders say the situation in Rajasthan is not the same as in Punjab, reported Indian Express.

Also citing the case of Chhattisgarh, which is witnessing a similar chaos, the leaders say unlike Amarinder Singh who have more than 50 MLAs standing against him, Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Singh Baghel have a strong team of loyalists.