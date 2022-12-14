Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul at Bharat Jodo Yatra

The padyatra resumed from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Wednesday morning

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan is the latest of eminent personalities to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently navigating through Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Early morning footage shared by ANI showed Rajan chatting with Rahul as the duo along with Congress leader Sachin Pilot walk briskly ahead of a crowd of hundreds on Wednesday (December 14).

#WATCH | Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefly joins the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/KAQSonrfxE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Several celebrities and renowned personalities including actors Swara Bhaskar and Sushant Singh, director Pooja Bhatt, activist Medha Patkar, Carnatic singer TM Krishna, and boxer Vijendra Singh have joined Rahul in the course of the foot march.

The yatra was flagged off on September 7 from Kanyakumari and has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before setting foot into Rajasthan. It is set to conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2023.

On the 100th day of the yatra on December 16, the Congress has planned a concert in Jaipur. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan is slated to perform while the event will be attended by several other Congress leaders.