Dalit woman sedated, raped by priest, others in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

A 25-year-old Dalit woman was held captive and allegedly raped by a group of men, including a priest, several times in the last month in Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

The medical examination of the victim has been done and statements recorded. An FIR was registered on October 7 and the accused are being searched for.

The accused priest, Sanjay Sharma, was the family priest of the victim and used to perform prayers for her family. He first raped the woman when she was alone at home and recorded a video of her. Later, he extorted money from her and raped her again with others, Ajmer North DSP Chhavi Sharma said.

Also read: Under video threat, Dalit woman allegedly raped repeatedly by 8 men in TN

Advertisement

The accused later injected sedatives into the victim and raped her with others, and as such, she is unable to tell how many people were involved in the act, the DSP said.

The victim said she was raped several times in the last one month and was held captive by the accused who threatened to kill her children and husband and make her videos public.

When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person complaint after which the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27, Ajmer North DSP said.