Adani or Jay Shah, we welcome all for employment, investment: Gehlot

Gehlot's remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress for his praise of Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that be it industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Rajasthan would welcome all for employment and investment.

“Be it Adani, Ambani, or Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment,” Gehlot told reporters after addressing the MSME Conclave at the Invest Rajasthan Summit held in Jaipur.

His remarks came a day after the BJP mocked the Congress for Gehlot’s praise of Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit.

Terming the BJP’s mocking of his praise for Adani “unfortunate”, Gehlot said, “I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly.”

Gehlot’s praise for Adani

During the summit, when Adani said he had invested over ₹35,000 crore in Rajasthan, and an investment of another ₹50,000 crore was under implementation, Gehlot had lauded the business tycoon and referred to him as “bhai.”

“Gujaratis have always been very capable. Even before Independence, your state was in a good condition. Now, we hear Gautam Adani is among the top two richest people in the world,” the Rajasthan chief minister had said.

Given Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Adani, BJP pointed out Congress’s hypocrisy. The BJP highlighted how Rahul Gandhi often said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped only the big businessmen.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya warned that a rebellion was building inside Rahul’s ranks. “In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who does not tire berating Adani-Ambani, to back off…,” tweeted Amit Malviya.

No preferential treatment given to Adani: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress government in Rajasthan had not given any preferential treatment to Adani and asserted that he was not against corporates but monopolies.

Addressing a press conference in Turuvekere, Karnataka, Rahul added that if the Rajasthan government gave business to Adani wrongly, he would oppose that too.

“Mr Adani has committed ₹60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer,” Rahul said.

“My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two, three, or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolize every single business in this country. I am in no way against corporates,” he said.

(With agency inputs)