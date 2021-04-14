320 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin stolen in Jaipur during transit

The doses were being carried from a cold storage to Kanwatiya Hospital in Jaipur

In a first theft of its kind, 32 vials containing 320 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine went missing on way from the cold storage to the vaccine centre in Jaipur on Wednesday (April 14).

Superintendent of Kanwatiya Hospital in Shastri Nagar of Jaipur has registered a police complaint.

Chief Medical Officer Narottam Sharma said, “We were shocked to see that 320 vaccine doses have gone missing from the hospital.”

Rajasthan along with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab is a state which has complained to the Centre about vaccine shortage. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, pointing out the acute vaccine shortage and said Rajasthan needs at least 30 lakh doses to keep its vaccination drive going.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has become the only state after Maharashtra to administer more than one crore doses of COVID vaccine.

On Tuesday (April 13), Rajasthan reported 5,528 new cases and 28 deaths due to the coronavirus. Jaipur contributed 989 cases. The death toll of 28 in last 24 hours is the state’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic began last year. Rajasthan’s active case tally stands at 40,690 as on Tuesday.