11 coaches of Suryanagri Express derail in Rajasthan’s Pali

The train wreck has caused the diversion of routes and cancellation of other trains

No casualty has been reported in the train wreck / Representational Image

Eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur (Mumbai), Suryanagri Express (superfast train) derailed in Rajasthan’s Pali district early on Monday (January 2) morning, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said.

Several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of train number 12480 on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am, the spokesperson added.

The railways has opened helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the official said.

