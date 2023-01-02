11 coaches of Suryanagri Express derail in Rajasthan’s Pali

The train wreck has caused the diversion of routes and cancellation of other trains

Eleven coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur (Mumbai), Suryanagri Express (superfast train) derailed in Rajasthan’s Pali district early on Monday (January 2) morning, an official said.

No loss of life has been reported, a spokesperson of the North Western Railway (NWR) said.

Several trains have either been cancelled or diverted due to the derailment of train number 12480 on the Rajkiyawas-Bamodara route at 3.27 am, the spokesperson added.

The railways has opened helpline numbers and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is monitoring the situation, the official said.

