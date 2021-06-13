Video: Car sinks on Mumbai housing society premises

A video of a car disappearing into a pool of water in a Mumbai housing complex after the spot where it was parked caved in went viral on social media on Sunday.

Responding to the viral video, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society.

The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning, police said, adding no one was injured.

The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A police team reached the spot and brought the car out of the well. The spot has been cordoned off for the safety of residents,” an official said.

Ghatkopar, Mumbai post the heavy rains. The earth seems both angry & hungry. The soundtrack needs a ‘burp’ at the end of the clip… pic.twitter.com/Y4oEdzEtZC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 13, 2021

Some years ago, the housing society had closed half the portion of the well by carrying out RCC work and used the spot to park the vehicles. However, due to rains, the portion caved in, and the vehicle drowned, he said.

The BMC refused to take responsibility for the incident which followed a spell of heavy rains in the city.

In a statement, the Shiv Sena-controlled municipal corporation stated it has nothing to do with the incident.

The municipal corporation said, “There is a well in the premises of this society. It was covered by RCC on half the portion. The residents of the society used to park their cars in that area. Preliminary information shows that a car parked on the spot was submerged.”The society has been asked to take necessary safety measures immediately, the BMC said.

