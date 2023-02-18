Uddhav Thackeray calls Shinde ‘thief’ over Shiv Sena election symbol row

For the first time, the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil

A fuming former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (February 18) launched a bitter attack on his successor Eknath Shinde, saying the Shiv Sena’s “bow and arrow” symbol had been “stolen” and the “thief” must be taught a lesson.

In a huge blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission on Friday allotted the name Shiv Sena and its known election symbol “bow and arrow” to the rival group led by Chief Minister Shinde.

Also read: Maha: Eknath Shinde camp gets possession of old Shiv Sena office on premises of Nagpur Assembly complex

The son of the legendary Bal Thackeray on Saturday thundered against the Shinde camp before his supporters, outside his Matoshree residence at Bandra in Mumbai, before chairing a meeting of party leaders.

Advertisement

Legacy of Bal Thackeray

This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

“The bow and arrow have been stolen. The thief needs to be taught a lesson. He has been caught. I challenge the thief to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and we will counter it with a flaming torch,” Thackeray said.

Also read: Bow and arrow: Uddhav, Shinde battle over Shiv Sena’s good luck charm

Flaming torch is the symbol allotted to the Thackeray-led faction by the Election Commission last year. The poll panel on Friday ruled that this symbol will remain with the Thackeray camp till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad byelection in Pune district on February 26.

A large number of Thackeray loyalists gathered outside Matoshree in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray. Thackeray has urged party leaders to tour Maharashtra and mobilise the cadres, said a leader.

(With agency inputs)