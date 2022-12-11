Toddler in Maharashtra dies after being thrown out of cab; mother molested

The woman in her complaint said that she was molested by the cab driver and a few fellow passengers and when she resisted they flung her child out of the moving vehicle

A ten-month-old girl died after she was flung from a cab on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district while her mother was allegedly molested on Saturday morning. The woman was also pushed out of the vehicle and sustained grievous injuries.

A case has been filed against accused Vijay Kushwaha, police said on Sunday.

The woman in her complaint has said that she was returning home with her toddler from Pelhar to Poshere in Wada tehsil in a cab which they shared with some other passengers. She said the cab driver and some co-passengers allegedly molested her. When she resisted, they snatched away the baby girl and flung her from the speeding cab, the woman told police.

The child died on the spot, police said. The woman too was pushed out of the cab. She has been hospitalized.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 304 and 354 of IPC in Mandvi Police Station of Palghar district against the accused while the victim is under treatment.