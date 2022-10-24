Three persons kill a 28-year-old man in Mumbai for staring at one of them

The deceased, Ronit Bhalekar, who worked at a call centre, was in an inebriated state, when a fight broke out between him and the three accused near a restaurant in Matunga

A 28-year-old man was killed in Mumbai near a restaurant in Matunga area allegedly by three persons after a scuffle over staring at one of them, said news reports.

According to a police official, the deceased, Ronit Bhalekar, who worked at a call centre, was in an inebriated state. He was accompanied by a friend when the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (October 23) near a restaurant in Matunga area. The three accused were later arrested, he said.

Bhalekar had a fight with the three accused over the issue of him staring at one of them. The accused then allegedly hit him on his head with a belt, punched him repeatedly, kicked him in the chest and stomach, hurled abuses and pushed him to the ground twice, the official said.

The man collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The Shahu Nagar police later arrested the three accused and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

The accused were on Sunday produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody for three days, he added.