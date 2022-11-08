Sudha Murthy touches feet of right-wing leader Sambhajirao Bhide

In 2018, Bhide was one of the men who was booked for instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1 which left one person dead and several others injured, including 10 policemen

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy met Shiv Pratishthan founder Sambhajirao Bhide in Maharashtra’s Sangli on Monday, according to agency reports.

Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, took the blessings of Bhide, who is a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader and interacting with him.

Maharashtra | Author & philanthropist Sudha Murthy met and took blessings from Shiv Pratishthan founder Sambhajirao Bhide during an event in Sangli yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYm34y1MNI — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Murthy is a well-known author who has contributed to English and Kannada literature. She has also been a chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and retired on December 31, 2021.

Booked for Bhima Karegaon violence

In 2018, Bhide was one of the men who was booked for instigating violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1 which left one person dead and several others injured, including 10 policemen.

The violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of the Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year’s Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had instigated the violence.

Controversial remarks

On November 2, Bhide had sparked a controversy when he asked a young female journalist to wear a bindi or else he would not give her a byte. He had come out after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the journalist wanted to know what did they discuss.

Rather than answering her question, an irritated Bhide told her to sport a bindi. He compared an Indian woman to Bharat Mata and that she should not appear like a “widow” by not sporting a bindi. This had prompted Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar to issue a notice to Bhide seeking an explanation for his remarks.

In 2018, Bhide had faced criticism for his comments that couples were blessed with sons after eating mangoes from his orchard.

Inviting comments

AAP leader Preethi Sharma Menon said that Sudha Murthy has shown her true colours. “Trust she wore a bindi. When people like Sudha Murthy meet bigots like Bhide, they reveal their true colours,” the AAP leader said.

However, right-wing supporters on social media praised Sudha Murthy’s gesture.