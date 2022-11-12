SRK pays customs duty of ₹6.88 lakh after 6 luxury watches found in luggage

Watches worth ₹18 lakh were found in the combined baggage of Khan and five members of his team upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport from Dubai

Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid customs duty of ₹6.88 lakh on Saturday (November 12) after watches worth ₹18 lakh were found in the combined baggage of Khan and five members of his team upon their arrival at the Mumbai airport from Dubai.

According to an official, the amount was paid by Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Shankar Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan, his manager Pooja Dadlani , Singh and three other members of Khan’s team landed at the General Aviation Terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 12:30 am on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Khan along with his team, was stopped at the airport for an hour while their baggage screening was in progress.

Khan and four members of his team were then allowed to leave the airport while Khan’s bodyguard Singh stayed back as the actor’s representative for some time.

The customs personnel, during the screening, found six luxury watches in two of the six bags carried by Khan and his team members.

According to an official, custom’s duty of ₹6.88 lakh was levied on Khan after it was found that the six luxury watches were worth a total of ₹17.86 lakh.

Since the General Aviation Terminal’s customs duty payment counter was not operational, the actor’s bodyguard was taken to terminal 2 of the airport, where he paid the amount on Khan’s behalf.