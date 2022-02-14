Some BJP leaders will be behind bars soon, claims Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday (February 14) said some BJP leaders will be behind bars in the next few days, amid rising corruption allegations by the BJP against the coalition government in Maharashtra.

Refusing to name the leaders, Raut said the BJP should stop making threats with the use of central agencies such as CBI, ED and others.

Raut told reporters that he will reveal the names of the leaders on Tuesday during a press conference at the Shiv Sena’s headquarters in Mumbai, where key party leaders will be present.

He also said that former state minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in November last year, will be out of jail soon.

The BJP has levelled allegations of corruption against leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government in Maharashtra.

“Don’t threaten us with the use of central agencies. We are not going to get scared. Do whatever you want, I can’t be scared off,” he said.

“They keep saying this or that leader will go to jail, next to the lockup of Anil Deshmukh. I think three-and-half people from the BJP will be in Anil Deshmukh’s lockup in the next few days and Deshmukh will be out,” Raut claimed.

They have lost sleep over it, the parliamentarian said, adding that everyone knows what he is talking about.

Raut said answers will be given to all the false allegations made against the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family, and “dadagiri (bullying conduct) of the central agencies.

Raut last week claimed he was approached by certain people to assist in toppling the MVA government.

(With agency inputs)