‘Slap Uddhav’ remark: Union minister Rane arrested after Sena-BJP clash

Union minister Narayan Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping the Chief Minister for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence

Union Minister Narayan Rane has been arrested for his comment on slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Reports say a police team rushed to Sangameshwar to arrest the minister.

The arrest came after the Bombay High Court rejected a petition, seeking cancellation of the FIR against Rane.

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, has sparked a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence.

Advertisement

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of Independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena Youth wing and BJP clashed near Union minister Narayan Rane’s house in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 24) in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said.

Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators.

The Shiv Sena workers sat on agitation on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane’s residence while activists from both sides shouted slogans against each other.

Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area.

Additional police force too was deployed in the area.

The clash took place during a protest organised by activists of the Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena’s youth wing) against Union minister Rane.

Also read: Riding through India’s ‘fastest expressway’ will be an expensive affair

BJP workers had gathered outside Rane’s residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, had assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena, located nearby in Juhu.

Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane’s residence.

According to police, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters also clashed at Chiplun in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district.

Besides, stones were hurled at the BJPs office in Nashik city, while Shiv Sena workers held agitations in Nagpur.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks.

A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad. Activists of the Shiv Senas youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Union minister Narayan Ranes residence in Mumbai on Tuesday in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said.

Stones were pelted from both the sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

The Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Ranes residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said.

Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area.

Additional police force was deployed in the area, the official said.

The clash took place during a protest organised by activists of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Senas youth wing) against Union minister Rane, he added.

BJP workers had gathered outside Ranes residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, had assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the partys youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

Heavy police security was deployed outside Ranes residence, the official said.

According to police, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters also clashed at Chiplun in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district.

Besides, stones were hurled at the BJPs office in Nashik city, while Shiv Sena workers held agitations in Nagpur, officials said.

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latters ignorance of the year of Indias independence.

It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap, Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks.

A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad.

(With inputs from agencies)