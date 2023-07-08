Shiv Sena disqualification case: Speaker issues notices to MLAs of both factions

The disqualification proceedings are likely to add to the unrest prevailing in the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction in the aftermath of NCP led by Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government recently

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.

Advertisement

The development comes a day after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena’s constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.

“Notice seeking replies on disqualification issued to 40 MLA of Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena faction, 14 of Uddhav Thackeray faction,” Narwekar told PTI.

Watch | Shiv Sena foundation day: Uddhav, Shinde spar over Balasaheb’s legacy

Earlier this week, the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously. MLA Sunil Prabhu had, in his capacity as chief whip of the undivided Shiv Sena, had filed the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other 15 MLAs last year after they rebelled and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in June 2022.

Growing unrest



Meanwhile, the disqualification proceedings are likely to add to the unrest prevailing in the Shinde faction in the aftermath of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government. A Sena minister and several Sena MLAs had publicly expressed their displeasure over the development and questioned the need for inducting them in the government.

Shiv Sena Minister Shambhuraj Desai went to the extent of saying that if Shiv Sena’s Thackeray faction gives any proposal or reaches out to them, then Shinde-led Sena would also respond positively. “These all are hypothetical questions. But if anyone from Uddhavji’s side reaches out to us then we will reciprocate. We will give a response positively, if we get any proposal,” he said.

With his ministers and MLAs openly coming out against the NCP’s entry into the government, CM Shinde was forced to call a meeting of his legislators at his official residence on Wednesday.

Also read: Maharashtra NCP crisis: 35 MLAs attend Ajit Pawar’s meeting

Ajit’s CM ambitions



Another factor that has caused unease in the Shinde faction is the way Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has laid bare his chief ministerial ambitions just within days of being inducted in the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Addressing a meeting of his faction after being sworn in as the Deputy CM, Ajit expressed his desire to lead the state government and roll out schemes for the people of Maharashtra.

He said, “I want to lead the state. I have many ideas in my mind for which I need to occupy the seat.” Ajit’s open announcement about his CM aspirations is being seen by many as a veiled message to his alliance partners, the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, especially at a time when the latter is jittery about the induction of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in the government.

The backdrop



In June 2022, 16 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, the then Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in Maharashtra. The rebel MLAs skipped a meeting of the legislature party, and disqualification proceedings were initiated against them by the chief whip of the party nominated by Uddhav Thackeray.

Also read: Won’t succumb to pressure on disqualification of 16 Sena MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker

Of the 16 facing disqualification, Shinde is chief minister; Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Sandeepan Bhumre are cabinet members; and Prakash Surve, Mahesh Shinde, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Ramesh Bornale, Sanjay Raimulkar, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kinikar and Balaji Kalyankar are MLAs.

On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde’s rebellion, the court said.

(With agency inputs)