Sena would be elated if Shinde reconciles with Thackeray: Sanjay Raut

The senior Shiv Sena leader was responding to party leader and Marathi actor Deepali Sayed’s comment about a possible reconciliation between former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his successor and leader of the rebel camp Eknath Shinde

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (July 17) said that the Sena would be elated if party leader Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion against the party led to the ouster of the MVA government, get united.

Raut’s comment came after party leader and Marathi actor Deepali Sayed hinted at a possible meeting between Thackeray and Shinde in the next couple of days.

“I won’t say it will be a new dawn for the party or will boost the Sena’s image, but yet it will certainly be a happier moment for the entire Shiv Sena,” Indian Express quoted Raut as saying.

“I feel extremely good to know that in the next two days, honourable Uddhav saheb and honourable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be coming together for discussion keeping the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks in mind. Shinde saheb has understood the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks, while Uddhav-ji has performed the role of a family head with a large heart. I also would like to thank the BJP for playing the role of a mediator. Will wait to know the venue of the meeting,” Sayeed had tweeted on Saturday.

Responding to the tweet, Raut said Sayeed should be careful about what she speaks in public as she is not the party’s spokesperson. He, however, concurred with her feeling that the party will be a family again if the rebel camp unites with the faction led by Thackeray.

Shinde’s rebellion had led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray. The former formed the government on June 30 with the help of the BJP.

“They (the rebel MLAs) are our own people. These days, they are criticising me for my statements which were made when they suddenly dumped the party. At that particular moment, we were all shaken and angry. And in such a moment, you don’t expect people to praise those who left. Whatever was said was in anger,” Raut said, striking a placatory tone.

Raut said while he is ready to bury the hatchet, those criticising him also should self-introspect at least for old times’ sake.

“I went all the way to their constituencies before and after the election. I campaigned for them and whenever they held a public meeting after the elections, I went to address the people. They should introspect a little before criticising me,” he said.

Commenting on the delay in Cabinet formation, Raut said the fact that only people are running the government points to a “constitutional crisis of sorts” and one that calls for President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

“When the MVA came into being, seven ministers had taken the oath. Here only two are trying to run the government. How can the two run the whole of Maharashtra?” IE quoted him as saying.

“Barbados has a population of 2.5 lakh and yet it has a Cabinet of 27. Maharashtra’s 12 crore population has a Cabinet of two members that is taking arbitrary decision. Where is the regard for the Constitution? Till the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court gives its verdict, President’s Rule should be imposed in Maharashtra,” he added.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana on July 11 had ruled that the a hearing on the petitions filed by the Thackeray and Shinde factions can only take place when a constitution bench is formed as the case involves multiple pleas.