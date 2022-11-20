Sanjay Raut demands removal of Maharashtra governor for ‘insulting’ Shivaji Maharaj

Raut also accused the BJP of "openly insulting" Shivaji Maharaj and questioned the silence of Eknath Shinde's government.

Stating that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari “insulted” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday (November 20) demanded his removal and also asked the BJP to apologise to the people of the state.

Raut questioned the silence of the Maharashtra government after Koshyari called Shivaji Maharaj an “old idol”. He also accused the BJP of “openly insulting” the Maratha ruler.

“The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP’s official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away,” Raut said.

At a function in Aurangabad, Koshyari had said, “If someone asks who your idol is, you don’t have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones — from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari.”

Rajya Sabha MP Raut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and asked where his “self-respect” has gone now.

“I am surprised that the Chief Minister, who gave the slogan of self-respect, broke Shiv Sena and formed the government with the BJP, where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP is openly insulting Shivaji Maharaj. You should resign. If you have any respect for Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in the government with them?” he said.

On Saturday, Raut had said the BJP should also protest against the Raj Bhavan like it did against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against VD Savarkar.

“His (Koshyari) statement is an insult to Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is carrying out protests against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Veer Savarkar. They are hitting out with shoes. Now the shoes should go to the Raj Bhavan from where remarks are being made against Shivaji Maharaj. Then, you are the son of Maharashtra, otherwise, you are fake,” Raut said.

Rahul kicked up a row earlier this week during the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra by claiming that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

