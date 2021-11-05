Sameer Wankhede shunted out of Aryan Khan drug case

A special team, headed by to be led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the Aryan Khan case.

Sameer Wankhede, who has been probing the cruise drugs case in which Aryan Khan (son of actor Shah Rukh Kahn) was arrested, has been removed from the investigating team.

The development comes after allegations of ₹ 8-crore payoff and extortion related to the high-profile case.

“Total six cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan’s case and five other cases. It is an administrative decision,” Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, said.

Interestingly, Wankhede said it was his decision to move out of the case.

“I’ve not been removed from the investigation. I am still the zonal director of NCB. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan case (involving Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law) are now being probed by Delhi NCB’s SIT,” he told ANI.

