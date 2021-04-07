Waze’s letter to NIA: ‘Deshmukh, Parab asked me to extort money’

The suspended cop said that NCP president Sharad Pawar was against his (Waze’s) reinstatement into Mumbai Police force. To this, Anil Deshmukh told Waze that if he pays him (Deshmukh) Rs 2 crore, he will convince Pawar to get him back

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s extortion charge against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh got support from suspended police inspector Sachin Waze, who has written a letter to National Investigation Agency (NIA), levelling similar charges against the former Maharashtra home minister and Anil Parab, Maharashtra’s Transport Minister.

In a handwritten letter to the NIA, Waze said NCP president Sharad Pawar was not in favour of his (Waze’s) reinstatement in Mumbai Police in 2020. To this, Anil Deshmukh told Waze that if he pays him (Deshmukh) ₹2 crore, he will convince Pawar to get him back in the police force.

Waze wrote to NIA: “The home minister told me that he will convince Pawar saheb and he asked me to pay ₹2 crore. I said I cannot because I do not have the capacity to do so. The home minister then asked me to pay the money later on.”

Waze has said that Anil Deshmukh called him to the Sahyadri Guest House in October 2020 and told him to collect about ₹3 lakh each from 1,650 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Waze said he refused saying it was beyond the scope of his capabilities.

On Sena minister Anil Parab…

The suspended police officer also named Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab in his letter to the NIA. Waze said that Parab asked him to collect ₹2 crore each from 50 contractors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Waze said that Parab met him in July 2020 and asked him to extort ₹50 crore from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), which was facing an inquiry. “Minister Anil Parab asked me to start talks to get ₹50 crore from SBUT in order to close the said enquiry. I told him I cannot because I do not know anybody from SBUT and besides I am not a part of the inquiry committee,” Waze wrote in the letter to NIA.

Waze said that Parab called him against in January to look into an inquiry against some contractors listed in the BMC and collect ₹2 crore each from them.