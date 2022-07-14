Has BJP approached Raj Thackeray’s son with Cabinet berth offer?

Unconfirmed reports suggest Devendra Fadnavis gave the proposal to the MNS chief with an aim to weaken Uddhav Thackeray’s hold on Shiv Sena further

There has been another twist in Maharashtra politics, with reports suggesting that the BJP has approached the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) with an offer to induct party president Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray into the new Cabinet.

Political analysts see this as one more attempt on part of the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis, in particular, to close in on people either loyal to the Thackeray family (by making Eknath Shinde the CM) or extended family of the Thackerays (Raj Thackeray), hoping that it will further weaken the Thackeray family’s hold over the Shiv Sena.

BJP’s attempt to cosy up with Raj Thackeray surprised many because Amit Thackeray is not even an MLC or an MLA.

Some also see it as an attempt to put up Amit Thackeray against Aditya Thackeray, who is being groomed by his father Uddhav Thackeray to take control of Shiv Sena. Both Amit and Aaditya are being projected as young leaders to lure youths to their camps.

Neither the BJP leaders in Maharashtra nor MNS leadership have confirmed reports of Amit being offered the cabinet berth. Some reports suggest Raj Thackeray has rejected the offer. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was supposed to meet Raj on Wednesday, but that meeting has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena is still struggling to consolidate its position after Eknath Shinde got separated and later formed a government with help from the BJP. Recently, Sena MPs compelled Uddhav to support NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. A day later, Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre joined the Shinde camp. Mhatre may be followed by several Sena corporators in the BMC joining Shinde soon.

Though Amit Thackeray has never entered the election fray, he is not a novice to politics. During the 2017 elections, Amit was one of MNS’ star campaigners as he held roadshows in Pune, Mumbai and MNS bastion Nasik.

Raj Thackeray formally announced Amit’s entry into politics at a function in 2020. According to reports, as a person, Amit is an introvert, and, unlike his elder cousin Aaditya— a minister in the Maharashtra government— is known to keep a low profile.

Recently, Amit also came out against the proposed construction of a metro car shed in Aarey colony in Mumbai. He said the government’s decision has shocked many nature lovers like him and added that he hoped that the Shinde-led dispensation will reconsider its decision.