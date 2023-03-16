Pune: Couple, 8-year-old son found dead; murder-suicide suspected

The man is suspected to have killed his wife and son before hanging himself

The police found dead a 44-year-old software professional, his wife, and their eight-year-old son in their flat in the Aundh area of Pune city on Wednesday (March 15).

Prima facie, it appeared that the man first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, they said.

The police identified the deceased as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka, and son Tanishka.

Couple was not responding to phone calls

“As the deceased couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto’s brother, who lives in Bengaluru, asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing person complaint,” said an official of Chatushringi police station.

But police found that the couple’s mobile phones seemed to be inside the flat as per the location data.

Cops gained entry inside by using a duplicate key. They found Sudipto hanging from the ceiling while his wife and child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces.

No suicide note was found from the spot, said the official.

Sudipto had left his job with a software firm to start his own business, the official said, adding that a further probe was on.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)