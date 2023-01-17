Probe into irregularities in COVID-19 centre contracts in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Monday (January 16) went to the Enforcement Directorate's office in response to a summons

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Monday (January 16) went to the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

The ED had summoned Chahal to record his statement in the matter. Chahal was seen entering the ED’s office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at around 11.40 am.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Kirit Somaiya, had alleged irregularities in the COVID-19 centres set up by the BMC.

He had also filed a complaint at the Azad Maidan police station, based on which the police registered an FIR against a hospital management firm and some persons for allegedly submitting fake documents to obtain contracts for COVID-19 care centres.

